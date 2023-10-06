What we have here is a mutual admiration society. Kacey Musgraves recently scored her first #1 hit with “I Remember Everything,” a duet with the rootsy, folky, earthy country superstar Zach Bryan. Bryan subsequently released a song with Noah Kahan, another ascendant singer-songwriter with a massive, young following. Now Kahan has released a collaboration with Musgraves, completing the triangle.

The Kahan x Musgraves connection plays out on a new version of “She Calls Me Back,” a Kahan single that chugs along with an energy that carries whiffs of ’80s heartland rock and power-pop. It’s a nice song, but Musgraves’ presence really lights it up. She needs to release more music in this vein.

Listen to “She Calls Me Back” below.

This is the second time this year Kahan has released a new version of one of his songs featuring a more veteran star. Previously he welcomed Post Malone onto “Dial Drunk.” Now we need Post Malone songs with Kacey Musgraves and Zach Bryan to further expand the web. Feels extremely doable!