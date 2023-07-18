Noah Kahan has been slowly but steadily blowing up for years. The process continues today with a new version of his viral hit “Dial Drunk,” now graced with the genre-adventurous Post Malone. (Five years ago Kahan was posting acoustic covers of Post Malone songs, back when acoustic Post Malone songs felt more like a novelty.)

Back in 2019, I had Kahan pegged as a post-Mumford type, and that impression feels in line with both the banjo action and hearty howl-along lyrics here. But you could also draw lines to artists like Zach Bryan and Posty pal Billy Strings.

The chorus on this one will grab you. “I ain’t proud of all the punches that I’ve thrown/ In the name of someone I no longer know,” Kahan sings. “For the shame of being young, drunk, and alone/ Traffic lights and a transmitter radio.” Posty fits right in when he enters in fast-paced sing-song mode: “Drinks pourin’, couldn’t stop it/ Turn another slow dance into a mosh pit.” But it’s that chorus — and a relentlessly propulsive, smartly arranged backing track — that will keep me coming back to “Dial Drunk” even though it’s smoother and more bro-friendly than my usual folk-rock sweet spot.

The original “Dial Drunk” can be found on Kahan’s recent deluxe album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). Hear the Post Malone version below.

Dial Drunk (with Post Malone) out Monday 7/17 at 8pm ET. https://t.co/Xe7iAa5Jq6 pic.twitter.com/JaRjUlZwLE — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) July 15, 2023

Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) is out now on Mercury/Republic.