When I saw Porij at SXSW last month, I was struck by their fun and peppy stage presence. It was not at all the vibe I was expecting after hearing singles like “My Only Love” and “Unpredictable,” which made me think the UK dance-rockers were too cool for school. But no, they’re actually quite jubilant, even as they kick out stylishly airy pop tunes with a downcast emotional tone.

“Ghost,” the latest advance track from debut album Teething, continues to belie the band’s friendly posture, but it also has me ever more excited for the full LP. Listen below.

Teething is out 4/26 on PIAS.