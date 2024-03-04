The Manchester dance-pop quartet Porij announced their debut album Teething in January and shared its quite pleasant “My Only Love.” Previously they teased the album with the more distinctively clubby lead single “You Should Know Me.” Today the band is back with “Unpredictable,” a light and airy track inspired by UK garage.

Lead singer Egg aka Scout Moore shared this statement on the new single:

These lyrics came from a poem I wrote in November. It was fairly bleak, but in essence it was all about missing the simplicity of my early life but craving the complexity of the life that could come. In that period of time everything felt quite up and down and I really didn’t know how I was going to feel from one day to the next.

Hear “Unpredictable” below, where you can also check out Porij’s US tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/11 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

03/12-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22-23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

Teething is out 4/26 on Play It Again Sam.