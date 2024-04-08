Last year, Chicago rapper Polo G and his brother Taurean Bartlett, who raps under the name Trench Baby, were arrested in an LAPD raid and charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. Both were released on bond. As you might expect, this has complicated Polo’s plans to release new music; he’d hoped to get his album Hood Poet out last year. But Polo is still making music, and he’s got a new song out today.

Polo G’s new single is called “Cloudy Sky,” but it never really gets into his recent legal troubles. Instead, it’s a short, melodic song about finding success without compromising who you are. The song doesn’t push Polo out of his musical comfort zone, but he’s good at this kind of thing. The fluttery beat comes from Yung Talent, with additional production by frequent Meek Mill collaborator Nick Papz. The video shows Polo in locations around Chicago, looking pensive. Check it out below.