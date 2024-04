Later this week, the NYC rock band Dog Date are releasing their sophomore album, Zinger, their follow-up to 2021’s Child’s Play. We posted about lead single “Nuff Said” when it came out in February. Since then, there’s been another track, “Cruel World Reversal,” and today they’re sharing one last song from it, “Nirvana.” Check out a video for it below.

Zinger is out 4/12 via Pop Wig Records.