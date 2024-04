Couch Prints have impressed me with singles like “True Religion” and “Hours,” and new song “Colorado” is my favorite so far. It’s sort of a jumble of several hyper-online minimal pop trends from recent years — the bedroom-pop melancholia of Clairo, the pretty Y2K-revivalist guitars and skittering programmed drums of PinkPantheress — and the combination works wonders. It’s like getting trapped in a fog of sadness and somehow feeling good about it. Listen below.