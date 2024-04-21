Stream The New Lou Reed Tribute Album Feat. Lucinda Williams, Afghan Whigs, Automatic, & More

Last month the Lou Reed tribute album The Power Of The Heart, assembled by producer Bill Bentley, was announced. Keith Richards’ take on “I’m Waiting For The Man,” Rufus Wainwright’s rendition of “Perfect Day,” and Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen’s interpretation of “I Can’t Stand It” were all shared as advance singles, and the album came out in full yesterday for Record Store Day.

Along with the aforementioned tracks, the album has covers by Rosanne Cash, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, the Afghan Whigs, Bobby Rush, Mary Gauthier, and Automatic.

“This song is about sobriety,” Automatic said about “New Sensations.” “The same way Lou was able to describe with intense detail, the feeling of doing heroin, he does with this song about the feeling of being sober: the heightened senses, enjoying simple pleasures, experiencing new sensations. This song captures that feeling of heading out on a journey of discovery, whether you’re on drugs or sober, it’s two sides of the same coin.”

Read what other artists said about their covers on Bandcamp. Stream the LP below.