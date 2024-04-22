Kid Cudi Broke His Foot Jumping Offstage At Coachella

In recent years, Coachella has added surprise sets from big stars to its schedule at the last minute. This year, the festival’s first weekend included an appearance from Vampire Weekend, whose set included Paris Hilton and an Abraham Lincoln impersonator playing cornhole onstage. The festival’s second weekend didn’t have Vampire Weekend, but it did have 11th-hour addition Kid Cudi, whose set was no less eventful. Sadly, though, Cudi’s set wasn’t newsworthy because of some attention stunt but because Cudi hurt himself and had to cut the set short.

Yesterday afternoon, Kid Cudi made his festival return at Coachella’s dance-centric Sahara tent, a stage that Cudi headlined in 2019. While performing his part from the 2009 David Guetta track “Memories,” Cudi leapt from the stage into the photo pit. When he landed, one of his feet slid out from under him, and he couldn’t get back up. Security helped him to the backstage area as the music kept playing. Footage of the fall looks nasty.

Late last night, Cudi tweeted that he’d broken his foot and that he was just leaving the hospital: “Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

UPDATE: Cudi shared a video message from the hospital, explaining that for now he’s hoping to be healed up in time for his tour and is not cancelling anything at the moment. His tour launches June 28.