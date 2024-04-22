Bullion – “World_train” (Feat. Charlotte Adigéry)

New Music April 22, 2024 By Chris DeVille

New Music April 22, 2024 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Nathan Jenkins, the electronic pop producer/sophistipop singer-songwriter known as Bullion, will release his new album Affection at the end of the week. He’s already shared songs from the album featuring Carly Rae Jepsen and Panda Bear. For his final trick, he’s offering up “World_train” with Charlotte Adigéry, who put on an instant-classic performance with Bolis Pupul at Pitchfork Music Festival last summer. “I’ve always been an admirer of Bullion’s work,” Adigéry says. “Nothing sounds like it! It’s refreshing, uncompromising and soothing at the same time.” Listen below.

Affection is out 4/26 on Ghostly.

