Last month, the electronic musician Nathan Jenkins — who puts out music as Bullion — announced a new album with an intriguing list of collaborators, among them Carly Rae Jepsen, who guested on its lead single “Rare.” Today, Bullion is back with the second single from his new album Affection, and it’s a team-up with Panda Bear. For a while, Jenkins lived in Lisbon, Noah Lennox’s long-time home base, though the two had never met when they started collaborating over DM. Check out their song together, “A City’s Never,” below.

Affection is out 4/26 via Ghostly International.