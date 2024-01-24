Nathan Jenkins, the new-wavey electronic pop artist known as Bullion, is about to release a new album with some pretty intriguing names attached. Bullion’s new Affection LP features Panda Bear, Charlotte Adigéry, and — on lead single “Rare,” out today — Carly Rae Jepsen.

Bullion created the album upon returning to his native London from Lisbon, where he’d lived since 2018. “Rare,” however, came together during sessions for CRJ’s own album in Toronto. Here’s what Jepsen had to say about it:

I’ve been a fan of Bullion from the first listen. His music just sends me some place good every time. We started writing together over Zoom sessions in lock down and then met in real life in Toronto, London and LA. When I first reached out to him, I said “it would be fun to see how your world of music and mine could play together” and it’s been one of the coolest discoveries. To be featured on “Rare” is such a sweet start to 2024. And as a fan still, I’m really looking forward to this whole album.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A City’s Never” (Feat. Panda Bear)

02 “Affection”

03 “Rare” (Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

04 “Your Father”

05 “The Flooding”

06 “Cinch”

07 “World_train” (Feat. Charlotte Adigéry)

08 “Cavalier”

09 “Once, In A Borrowed Car”

10 “Open Hands”

11 “40 Waves”

12 “Hard To Do”

Affection is out 4/26 via Ghostly. Pre-order it here.