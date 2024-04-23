Candy – “Love Like Snow” (Feat. MIRSY & mmph)

By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, Candy ushered in a new era with the announcement of their new album It’s Inside You. They shared the lead single “eXistenZ,” which made our list of 5 Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the Richmond hardcore band is unleashing “Love Like Snow,” which features Los Angeles artists MIRSY (of Fleshwater) and mmph.

On “Love Like Snow,” Candy communicate unsettling, invigorating atmospheres with fizzing synthesizers instead of heavy guitars. The music video directed by the band’s Michael Quick matches the bizarre, disorienting beauty of the song. Check it out below.

It’s Inside You is out 6/7 on Relapse Records.

