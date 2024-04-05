The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Cindy Lee - "All I Want Is You"

It’s called Diamond Jubilee, and it’s a goldmine. The description feels especially apt, regardless of which precious substance you want to compare these songs to, because you have to go digging to find them. For now, Cindy Lee’s new double LP is available to stream only on YouTube, and the only way to buy it is via PayPal on a Geocities site. It’s well worth pressing play and immersing yourself in this project because Patrick Flegel is at the top of his game here. The album presents a haunting lo-fi interpretation of ’50s and ’60s pop, sparse and scratchy but overflowing with melodious falsetto. “All I Want Is You” jumped out on my first spin through and has remained rewarding. The spindly tangle of guitar is mesmerizing, and that climactic hook — “All I’ve got is the truth/ All I want is you” — feels like a fresh spin on a classic sentiment. —Chris