Earlier this year, Les Savy Fav announced OUI, their first new album in 14 years. So far, the Brooklyn art-punk crew has released “Legendary Tippers,” “Guzzle Blood,” and “Limo Scene.” Today, they’re back with the album closer, “World Got Great.”

“World Got Great” comes with an animated video by Jimbo Matison. “Everything is so computer generated now, nothing seems sincere,” Matison said in a statement. He continued:

I wanted raw materials and simple ideas to do the talking. We also wanted to have a good time while making this, so why not get back to 1st grader basics? Can we make a video with cardboard, crayons, and a phone? Hell yeah, we can. Did we buy a $4.99 bubble machine at the dollar store? Yeah, it lasted for about 30 minutes which was just enough time to shoot what was needed. That thing pumped mad bubbles while it worked. Can you see cat hair on the closeups? Absolutely. We are a little embarrassed by that, but hey, Skipper is a rad cat and we love him. The finale may look familiar as Fruity Pebbles were used as the color scheme. It’s a vibrant colored cardboard explosion. Does this video look ‘out of the box’? No. Is it boring? No. Mission accomplished.

Check out the “World Got Great” video below.

OUI is out 5/10 on Frenchkiss Records/The Orchard.