The esteemed crowd-rocking post-punks Les Savy Fav will return in May with OUI, LSF, their first album in 14 years. They’ve so far shared “Legendary Tippers” and “Guzzle Blood” from the LP, “Limo Scene.”

The band shared this statement:

This song is the story of being abducted by the spirit of music past while out looking for the grave of Turner “Rocky” Wilson Jr. — Rocky was bassist for the doo-wop band The Rivingtons. He made up “Pappa-Oom-Mow-Mow”(1962) that the Trashmen took and uses for “Surfin Bird”(1963.) It’s been copped, quoted, and reinvented ever since including the end of this song. You could call it a love letter to musical legacy but fuck letter is more like it. It’s about how baby music gets made — an orgy of breeding ideas.

Bassist Syd Butler directed a video for “Limo Scene,” which you can watch below.

OUI, LSF is out 5/10 via Frenchkiss/The Orchard.