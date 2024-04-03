Les Savy Fav – “Limo Scene”

New Music April 3, 2024 9:32 AM By Chris DeVille

Les Savy Fav – “Limo Scene”

New Music April 3, 2024 9:32 AM By Chris DeVille

The esteemed crowd-rocking post-punks Les Savy Fav will return in May with OUI, LSF, their first album in 14 years. They’ve so far shared “Legendary Tippers” and “Guzzle Blood” from the LP, “Limo Scene.”

The band shared this statement:

This song is the story of being abducted by the spirit of music past while out looking for the grave of Turner “Rocky” Wilson Jr. — Rocky was bassist for the doo-wop band The Rivingtons. He made up “Pappa-Oom-Mow-Mow”(1962) that the Trashmen took and uses for “Surfin Bird”(1963.) It’s been copped, quoted, and reinvented ever since including the end of this song.

You could call it a love letter to musical legacy but fuck letter is more like it. It’s about how baby music gets made — an orgy of breeding ideas.

Bassist Syd Butler directed a video for “Limo Scene,” which you can watch below.

OUI, LSF is out 5/10 via Frenchkiss/The Orchard.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Shoots Giant Travis Scott Head During “Meltdown” Performance

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Roar”

3 days ago 0

Shakira On Barbie: “My Sons Absolutely Hated It. They Felt That It Was Emasculating”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest