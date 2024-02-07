Les Savy Fav, the Brooklyn-based art-punk lunatics with the life-changing live show, have been operating on a strictly part-time basis for a long time now. Frontman Tim Harrington has written a children’s book and made children’s music. About a decade ago, bassist Syd Butler and guitarist Seth Jabour started playing in the house band for Late Night With Seth Meyers, so they’ve been busy, too. Last year, Les Savy Fav played some live shows, and Marnie Stern, another member of the Seth Meyers band, made her big return as their opening act in New York. And now, Les Savy Fav have released their first new song since 2010.

Until this morning, Les Savy Fav hadn’t released anything since Root For Ruin, their last album. Today, though, they’ve shocked the world with the playfully spiky rocker “Legendary Tippers,” which makes me want to buy unopened Sparks cans on eBay and shotgun that shit. If you’ve ever seen Tim Harrington play an outdoor show and climb a telephone pole mid-song, his incredibly long mic chord clamped in his teeth so that he can sing a verse while perched atop a No Parking sign, this will bring back some old feelings.

Right now, “Legendary Tippers” is a one-off single, but it will not remain that way. The song’s press release promises more new music this year, and its YouTube description mentions a new album called LSF:OUI. In that press release, Tim Harrington says, “The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going. Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It’s like if the solo from ‘Taxman’ wolfed down a bottle of Adderall.”

Les Savy Fav and director Matthew Conboy clearly had a great time satirizing “Subterranean Homesick Blues” with their “Legendary Tippers” video, which has cameos from Marnie Stern and David Cross. Below, watch that video and check out the few live shows that Les Savy Fav have coming up.

TOUR DATES:

2/23 – Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

2/24 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Fest

5/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

5/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

5/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

“Legendary Tippers” is out now on Frenchkiss Records.