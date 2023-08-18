Marnie Stern Played Her First Show In Nine Years Last Night

Marnie Stern, the wild-hearted expressionist guitar hero who released four albums of explosively shred-happy indie rock in the ’00s and ’10s, has been out of the game for a long while. Stern released The Chronicles Of Marnia, her most recent album, just over a decade ago. Before last night, she hadn’t played a live show since Halloween 2014. Instead, Stern used her skills to land what must be a fun day job — ripping guitars in the 8G Band, the house band on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Last night, however, Marnie Stern returned to the stage, playing a show of her own.

Stern announced plans for this show last month on Instagram, putting out a call to find a guitarist and drummer who could back her up. It all went down last night. Stern opened for the theatrical New York skronk-rock heroes Les Savy Fav, another band that doesn’t play live too often. Some of the members of Les Savy Fav are Stern’s bandmates in the 8G Band.

The gig happened at the Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls, a new venue that just opened in the former Pyramid Club space. (There have been a bunch of Knitting Factories in New York; I spent the summer of 2000 working the door at the one in Tribeca. But this is a new Knitting Factory.) In the videos that are up online now, Marnie Stern sounds great. Check them out below.