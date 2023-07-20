Marnie Stern Announces First Show In Nine Years

Marnie Stern has announced her first show in nine years. She’ll be opening for Les Savy Fav on August 17 at the Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls, a new location that’s opening up in the old Pyramid Club space this month. Tickets are available here. Stern’s most recent album was 2013’s The Chronicles Of Marnia and her last show was part of a festival in Chicago that took place on Halloween night in 2014.

Since then, Stern has been a part of the Late Night With Seth Meyers backing band the 8G Band, alongside some members of Les Savy Fav. Stern put out a call a few days ago when announcing her return: “I’M BACK and looking for a NYC area guitarist and drummer to play some Marnie Stern shows with….” she wrote. “APPRECIATE ALL THE LOVE!

Let’s get ready to rumble!!!”