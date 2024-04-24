Bat For Lashes – “Home”

A couple of months ago, Bat For Lashes announced the new album The Dream Of Delphi. So far, the project of Natasha Khan has shared the title track and “Letter To My Daughter.” Today, she’s back with the new single “Home.”

“Home” is a meditative tune, starting as an almost bare-bones a capella against a pulsating beat before snowballing into a more sonorous excursion. It comes with a video of Khan and her daughter, Delphi, to add to the song’s poignancy. Watch it below.

The Dream Of Delphi is out 5/31 on Mercury KX.

