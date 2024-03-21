In a couple of months, Bat For Lashes will return with The Dream Of Delphi, her first new album in five years; we posted the title track last month. The new LP is named after Delphi, Natasha Khan’s daughter, who was born during quarantine. It seems like the entire record is all about the experience of becoming a mother and bringing another human being into the world. That’s certainly the case with the new Bat For Lashes’ new song “Letter To My Daughter,” the album’s second single.

“Letter To My Daughter” is exactly what it says on the label. Natasha Khan sings poetic life-advice words over slow-wafting strings and playfully jittery electronic bleeps. Björk is a clear influence. Bat For Lashes and Julianna Barwick covered “The Anchor Song” together in a 2021 livestream, and there’s some Homogenic magic in “Letter To My Daughter.” But the track isn’t pastiche; it’s bigger and more mystical that that. It’s not a long song, but it’s enough for Khan to convey the wonder of this soul arriving through the ether. Watch the Freddie Leyden-directed video below.

The Dream Of Delphi is out 5/31 on Mercury KX.