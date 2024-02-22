Natasha Khan last released a Bat For Lashes album in 2019 with Lost Girls. Today, she’s announcing its follow-up, The Dream Of Delphi, and sharing the title track. It comes with a video produced in collaboration with creative director and choreographer Alexandra Green and directed by Freddie Leyden.

“This is the manifesto of the album,” she said of the song. “It’s like a spell being cast. It’s the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul. It’s about going up into the stars and down into the underworld simultaneously, how celestials and deep guttural sounds can come together, how that reflects the journey I went on. It’s about what happens when you’re stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally! I think it’s just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It’s made me feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can’t escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there’s sort of a beauty to my mortality now.”

During quarantine, Khan gave birth to her daughter Delphi, an experience that was formative for the LP. “Motherhood I thought would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” she said. Last year, she also released a hand-illustrated Tarot deck called Motherwitch. It was done in collaboration with the wellness brand She’s Lost Control.

Watch the video for “The Dream Of Delphi” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Dream Of Delphi”

02 “Christmas Day”

03 “Letter To My Daughter”

04 “At Your Fee”

05 “The Midwives Have Left”

06 “Home”

07 “Breaking Up”

08 “Delphi Dancing”

09 “Her First Morning”

10 “Waking Up”

11 “The Dream Of Delphi” (Bonus Extended Strings Version)

The Dream Of Delphi is out 5/31 on Mercury KX.