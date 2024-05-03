Kevin Abstract – “Tennessee” (Feat. Lil Nas X)

New Music May 3, 2024 12:04 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Kevin Abstract – “Tennessee” (Feat. Lil Nas X)

New Music May 3, 2024 12:04 AM By Danielle Chelosky

During the second weekend of Coachella, Lil Nas X joined Kevin Abstract on stage and the pair debuted a collaboration called “Tennessee.” Today, they’re officially releasing that track.

“Tennessee” is produced by Kevin Abstract, Romil, Quadeca, and Devstacks. It’s the Brockhampton member’s first material since last year’s Blanket, which was his pivot to indie rock. Lil Nas X, on the other hand, has been leaking a handful of songs on his Soundcloud while apologizing to his label. Check out “Tennessee” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Teen Rom-Com Clip, Joins Nicki Minaj In Toronto

2 days ago 0

Linkin Park Are Indeed Considering A Reunion Tour With A Female Singer

3 days ago 0

Toronto Restaurant New Ho King Flooded With Attention After Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest