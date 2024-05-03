Kevin Abstract – “Tennessee” (Feat. Lil Nas X)

During the second weekend of Coachella, Lil Nas X joined Kevin Abstract on stage and the pair debuted a collaboration called “Tennessee.” Today, they’re officially releasing that track.

“Tennessee” is produced by Kevin Abstract, Romil, Quadeca, and Devstacks. It’s the Brockhampton member’s first material since last year’s Blanket, which was his pivot to indie rock. Lil Nas X, on the other hand, has been leaking a handful of songs on his Soundcloud while apologizing to his label. Check out “Tennessee” below.