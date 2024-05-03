Uncut Gems star and constant gossip subject Julia Fox has plenty of connections the music world. She briefly dated Kanye West, and she did a podcast with Grimes where they talked about cancel culture. Today, she’s kicking off some kind of music career, releasing her debut single “Down The Drain.”

Julia Fox previewed “Down The Drain,” which shares a title with her 2023 memoir, at Charli XCX’s Boiler Room event in February. Today, Fox has self-released the single, which she co-wrote with producer Ben Draghi. It’s a swirling dance-pop track that seems to be going for a bit of a Crystal Castles/witch house thing. The chorus: “I’m a bitch, I’m a whore, I’m a woman, I’m a whore/ I’m a bitch, I’m a whore, I’m a mother, I’m a whore.” Hear it for yourself below.