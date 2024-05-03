Julia Fox Is A Singer Now

New Music May 3, 2024 10:23 AM By Tom Breihan

Julia Fox Is A Singer Now

New Music May 3, 2024 10:23 AM By Tom Breihan

Uncut Gems star and constant gossip subject Julia Fox has plenty of connections the music world. She briefly dated Kanye West, and she did a podcast with Grimes where they talked about cancel culture. Today, she’s kicking off some kind of music career, releasing her debut single “Down The Drain.”

Julia Fox previewed “Down The Drain,” which shares a title with her 2023 memoir, at Charli XCX’s Boiler Room event in February. Today, Fox has self-released the single, which she co-wrote with producer Ben Draghi. It’s a swirling dance-pop track that seems to be going for a bit of a Crystal Castles/witch house thing. The chorus: “I’m a bitch, I’m a whore, I’m a woman, I’m a whore/ I’m a bitch, I’m a whore, I’m a mother, I’m a whore.” Hear it for yourself below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Teen Rom-Com Clip, Joins Nicki Minaj In Toronto

2 days ago 0

Linkin Park Are Indeed Considering A Reunion Tour With A Female Singer

3 days ago 0

Toronto Restaurant New Ho King Flooded With Attention After Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest