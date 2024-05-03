Agriculture – “Being Eaten By A Tiger” & “When You Were Born”

Agriculture – “Being Eaten By A Tiger” & “When You Were Born”

New Music May 3, 2024 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Agriculture, the exciting self-professed “ecstatic black metal” band from LA, have a new EP out today. Living Is Easy is being packaged with Agriculture’s 2022 EP The Circle Chant as one LP-length release, but on Bandcamp the new one exists on its own. They’ve already shared two of the new project’s four songs: “Living Is Easy” (the one with the video where Agriculture and Chat Pile murder each other) and “In The House Of Angel Flesh.” Now that the EP is out, we can hear the other two.

“Being Eaten By A Tiger” and “When You Were Born” are both quite short by Agriculture standards. The former wraps up under three minutes and is a sparse folk-rock track, forgoing the band’s usual melodically charged black metal assault. Closer “When You Were Born” is a spoken word piece that lasts just 54 seconds. Hear the full EP below.

Living Is Easy is out now on the Flenser.

