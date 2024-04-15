Agriculture – “In The House Of Angel Flesh”

Agriculture – “In The House Of Angel Flesh”

Next month, the Los Angeles band Agriculture are releasing Living Is Easy / The Circle Chant, an LP that combines a new EP and a 2022 EP. Back in January, they shared the new EP’s title track “Living Is Easy,” with a memorable music video in which Agriculture and Chat Pile brutally murder each other. Today, the band is back with a second single, “In The House Of Angel Flesh.”

“[The song] builds on themes of community care and interrelation that we’ve explored elsewhere,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to be more direct both lyrically and musically and represent moments of both care and struggle we see in our daily lives: friends who can’t seem to escape certain negative patterns, friends who help each other get by in material ways, and friends helping friends who can’t see a way forward. Our goal was to excite and uplift while carrying some of the dissonance that comes with living in this world.”

Listen below.

Living Is Easy / The Circle Chant is out 5/3 via The Flenser.

