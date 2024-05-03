Bad History Month, the longstanding and oft-morphing Philly indie band that used to be based in Boston and called Fat History Month, have been on a low-key prolific run lately. Last year they gave us the True Delusion EP and the full-length God Is Luck. The To Be Free EP followed this past winter, and now they’ve announced a new cassette with cover art similar to that one.

The new tape is called bh1. According to Sean Sprecher’s note about the project on Bandcamp, its A side includes seven tracks recorded in 2022, just after he moved to Philadelphia, while the B side is live recordings from his old Boston practice space in 2021 and a skate park gig from around that time with Sun Organ, Nyxy Nyx, and Snoozer. “It’s raw as fuck and fun as shit,” Sprecher writes. “Really captures The Spirit of ’21 I think. Fun and slop and ease and laughter and a bounce that makes me smile.” I really enjoyed reading the backstory, so check that out, and hear lead single “flight” below.

<a href="https://fathistorymonth.bandcamp.com/album/bh1">bh1 by bad history month</a>

bh1 is out 6/1.