On Friday, Zero Point Energy are releasing their debut album Tilted Planet. We’ve shared “Over My Head,” “Closer To You,” and “All That You Want” from it so far, and today the Brooklyn duo are putting out one last single, “Disintegration.”

“This is a song I made for my father. I hadn’t talked to him in seven years at that point. I wrote it on mushrooms in one fell swoop, except for the ending—that took longer,” the band’s Genesis Edenfield said in a statement, continuing:

It poured out of me. I had always wondered if he would ever listen to Zero Point Energy one day. I hoped he might listen to it and, unexpectedly, hear this letter I wrote to him tucked in there. It is about the titanic effects of betrayal trauma. It is certainly about rage. It is about losing myself and my identity for years, all because of someone else. I spent years trying to process a hurt like that only to conclude that somehow it really is all the same, almost like yin and yang: good and evil, love and hate, the totality of our sound and fury. It is all the same. One thing. I would have loved him still regardless of whether he was good or evil. Often what felt like the most painful part of it all was the love that endured. To be clear, it’s not that I wanted to forgive him, it’s more that I had exhausted every other outlet. I wanted to write this song for trauma people and continue to reveal myself as one. I think it’s important and healing to come forward with these things, so that you and everyone else can feel less alone. You might start to actually believe that the way you were treated had nothing to do with you.

Check it out below.

Tilted Planet is out 5/17 via Danger Collective Records.