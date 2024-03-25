Last month, Zero Point Energy — a new-ish band made up of two members of the Atlanta Band To Watch Warehouse — announced their debut album Tilted Planet and shared its lead single “Over My Head.” Today, they’re back with a new song, “Closer To You,” which Genesis Edenfield wrote about over at The Talkhouse.

“I wanted to write a trans anthem, where a young person going through the same thing could hear it and be like, This is made for me,” Edenfield wrote. “I think so often trans portrayals in the media are required to be either overly heroic or so deeply tragic with little representation for a more nuanced human experience, which is often made up of small moments of both.”

“I really, really struggled to come out, it was a huge reconciling with a lot of repressed trauma,” he continued. “I wrote the song for my former partner, when I hadn’t even accepted it in myself yet, which makes some lines in it even eerier. But while all of this is solely my experience – and I don’t pretend to speak for all trans experiences – I did want to just share more trans views with the world.”

Watch a video for “Closer To You” below.

Tilted Planet is out 5/17 via Danger Collective.