In 2016, Warehouse — who were a Band To Watch for us the year before — broke up. After Ben Jackson and Genesis Edenfield both ended up in New York, the pair rekindled their musical friendship and formed Zero Point Energy. Today they’re announcing their debut album Tilted Planet. “Over My Head” is out now with a video directed by Ian Faria.

“This is one of the first songs I ever wrote on guitar about seven years ago,” Edenfield said. “I was trying to write a really great love song. I was thinking of ‘For You’ by Roky Erickson. Over the years it’s changed meaning for me — it’s more almost an embarrassing expose on how I view love, especially idealization, but we decided to keep it just because it is a good song.”

Faria added, “I’ve had this image in my head for a while — a figure in the distance, far enough that they are unidentifiable, but still you can tell they’re watching you. The type of scenario you see in a horror film, but in this case depicting a mysterious, expansive love. The band and I already overlap in our interests in astral projection and X-Files related aesthetics, so the rest fell into place naturally.”

Tilted Planet was recorded in Brooklyn with engineer Matt Labozza, with Jimmy Sullivan on bass and Nick Corbo on drums. Watch the “Over My Head” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Receiving Downloads”

02 “Recurring Dream”

03 “Disintegration”

04 “Closer To You”

05 “Over My Head”

06 “All That You Want”

07 “Hyperquality”

08 “Negative Shape”

09 “Evergreen”

10 “Bend”

11 “Titled Planet”

12 “Sure Love”

Tilted Planet is out 5/17 on Danger Collective.