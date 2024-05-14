Last month, Porches returned with a new single, “Rag,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, the Aaron Maine-led project is announcing a new album, Shirt, the follow-up to 2021’s All Day Gentle Hold !. Maine’s also sharing a fresh single, “Joker,” which comes with a music video directed by Nick Harwood. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Return Of The Goat”

02 “Sally”

03 “Bread Believer”

04 “Precious”

05 “Rag”

06 “School”

07 “Itch”

08 “Joker”

09 “Crying At The End”

10 “Voices In My Head”

11 “USA”

12 “Music”

TOUR DATES:

09/18 Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

09/19 Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/20-21 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/23 Bruxelles, BE @ Botanique

09/24 Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

09/26 Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/27 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/28 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/30 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

10/01 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

10/02 London, UK @ Heaven

10/15 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/16 Washington, DC @ Atlantis

10/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco

10/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

10/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/24 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

10/25 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

10/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/28 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/01 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/02 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/06 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/12 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/13 Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theatre

11/16 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

11/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino.