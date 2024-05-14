Porches – “Joker”
Last month, Porches returned with a new single, “Rag,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, the Aaron Maine-led project is announcing a new album, Shirt, the follow-up to 2021’s All Day Gentle Hold !. Maine’s also sharing a fresh single, “Joker,” which comes with a music video directed by Nick Harwood. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Return Of The Goat”
02 “Sally”
03 “Bread Believer”
04 “Precious”
05 “Rag”
06 “School”
07 “Itch”
08 “Joker”
09 “Crying At The End”
10 “Voices In My Head”
11 “USA”
12 “Music”
TOUR DATES:
09/18 Munich, DE @ Kranhalle
09/19 Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
09/20-21 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/23 Bruxelles, BE @ Botanique
09/24 Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère
09/26 Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/27 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/28 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
09/30 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
10/01 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
10/02 London, UK @ Heaven
10/15 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/16 Washington, DC @ Atlantis
10/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco
10/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/24 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
10/25 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
10/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
10/28 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/01 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/02 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/06 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365
11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/12 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/13 Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/15 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theatre
11/16 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
11/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino.