Aaron Maine has been pretty quiet since the release of the latest Porches album, 2021’s All Day Gentle Hold !. The New York indie mainstay shared a cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You” shortly after, and I witnessed him do guest vocals for Ovlov’s “Where’s My Dini?” at Market Hotel last month. Today, he’s releasing a new song called “Rag.”

“Rag” comes with a messy music video directed by Nick Harwood alongside director of photography Ben Carey. The visuals are as chaotic as the song itself, which ricochets between unsettling and groovy and seductive and rowdy.

Along with this track, Porches is announcing a headlining show at the Brooklyn Steel on November 20; tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday at 10am local time, and fans can sign up for pre-sale by DMing Porches’ Instagram account for a code word. General sale is Friday at 10am local.

Check out “Rag” below.