Porches – “Back3School”

Porches’ latest album, All Day Gentle Hold !, is coming out at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Okay,” “Lately,” and “I Miss That” from it so far and today, a little late for back to school season, Aaron Maine is sharing another new single, “Back3School.” “This song is a mystery to me, impending doom mixed with total bliss,” Maine said in a statement. “The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.” Porches are also heading out on tour next year — check out the song and tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

03/22 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

03/24 Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/25 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/26 Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/28 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/01 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/02 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/05 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

04/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/08 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)

04/09 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/10 Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

04/12 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/13 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

04/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/16 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/22 Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

05/13 London, UK @ Lafayette

05/16 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/17 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

05/18 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05/19 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.