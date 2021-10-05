Porches – “Back3School”

Porches – “Back3School”

New Music October 5, 2021 12:39 PM By James Rettig

Porches’ latest album, All Day Gentle Hold !, is coming out at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Okay,” “Lately,” and “I Miss That” from it so far and today, a little late for back to school season, Aaron Maine is sharing another new single, “Back3School.” “This song is a mystery to me, impending doom mixed with total bliss,” Maine said in a statement. “The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.” Porches are also heading out on tour next year — check out the song and tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
03/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
03/22 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
03/24 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/25 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/26 Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/28 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
04/01 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/02 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/05 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
04/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/08 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)
04/09 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
04/10 Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
04/12 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/13 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
04/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/16 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/22 Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
05/13 London, UK @ Lafayette
05/16 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
05/17 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
05/18 Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05/19 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

