In a little over a week, Samira Winter — aka Winter — will release her new EP …and she’s still listening. So far we’ve heard “the lonely girl” and “Sallow,” and today the trippy indie up-and-comer is sharing “shaniatwainlovestory.”

“I watched Shania Twain’s documentary and felt enraged by how her husband left her for one of her best friends,” Winter explained in a statement. The seething anger is palpable in the glitchy, pulsating tune, which builds into a grunge explosion. Hear it below.

…and she’s still listening is out 5/24.