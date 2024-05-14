Earlier this year, Strand Of Oaks announced the new album Miracle Focus. So far the Austin artist has shared “More You” and “Party At Monster Lake,” and today he’s back with “Future Temple” along with additional tour dates.

“Future Temple” bursts with flourishing, hypnotic synths; it’s as upbeat as it is spiritual, and it’s a world away from the acoustic sprawl “Party At Monster Lake,” proving Miracle Focus to be an eclectic record. Below, hear “Future Temple” and see his upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 – Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner

06/21 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/27 – Arden, DE @ Adren Gild Hall

06/29 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge – Early show

06/29 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge – Late show

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

07/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09/13 – Enschede, NL @ Metropool

09/14 – Middelkerke, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/17 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT / De Oosterpoort

09/19 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

09/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/22 – London, UK @ Omeara

09/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Miracle Focus is out 6/7 on Western Vinyl.