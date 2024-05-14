Strand Of Oaks – “Future Temple”

New Music May 14, 2024 9:04 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Strand Of Oaks announced the new album Miracle Focus. So far the Austin artist has shared “More You” and “Party At Monster Lake,” and today he’s back with “Future Temple” along with additional tour dates.

“Future Temple” bursts with flourishing, hypnotic synths; it’s as upbeat as it is spiritual, and it’s a world away from the acoustic sprawl “Party At Monster Lake,” proving Miracle Focus to be an eclectic record. Below, hear “Future Temple” and see his upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
06/01 – Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner
06/21 – Austin, TX @ Parish
06/27 – Arden, DE @ Adren Gild Hall
06/29 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge – Early show
06/29 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge – Late show
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
07/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
07/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
07/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi
07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
09/13 – Enschede, NL @ Metropool
09/14 – Middelkerke, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival
09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/17 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT / De Oosterpoort
09/19 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
09/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/22 – London, UK @ Omeara
09/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Miracle Focus is out 6/7 on Western Vinyl.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

