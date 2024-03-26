Timothy Showalter last released a Strand Of Oaks album in 2021 with In Heaven, which was inspired by grief, the acoustic guitar, sobriety, and Austin, as per our Under The Influence interview. Today, the indie musician is announcing its follow-up Miracle Focus and sharing the lead single “More You.”

Influences for Miracle Focus include Ram Dass, yoga, Freddie Mercury, Alice Coltrane, and the Beastie Boys. Over the past three years, Showalter flew between Austin, where he was working on the painting pictured in the album artwork, and Los Angeles, where he made his acting debut in FX’s Mayans M.C.. “Every moment on Miracle Focus is a piece of the architecture that fits together to form a temple of peace in my life,” he said in a statement. “Acceptance of who you are, gratitude of being part of a connected universe, and ultimately I hope it creates one hell of a dance party.”

Miracle Focus was produced by Kevin Ratterman and features Lacey Guthrie on backing vocals. Hear the otherworldly “More You” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “More You”

02 “Communication”

03 “Ananda”

04 “Future Temple”

05 “Party At Monster Lake”

06 “Switched On”

07 “Navigator”

08 “Ascend You”

09 “Fantasy Wranglers”

10 “Miracle Focus”

Miracle Focus is out 6/7 on Western Vinyl.