Last month, Strand Of Oaks announced a new album called Miracle Focus and shared the lead single “More You.” Today, Timothy Showalter is releasing “Party At Monster Lake” with a music video filmed in Nijmegen, Netherlands and directed by Ruud Gielen.

“When Tim asks to embody having the best time of your life on video. There is only one way to go, do it while making memories with loved ones,” Gielen said in a statement. “‘Party at Monster Lake’ feels like how we want to relive our memories. Golden sunsets, the best weather, no clock ticking and smiles for days.”

Watch the video below.

Miracle Focus is out 6/7 on Western Vinyl.