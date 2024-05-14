Last month, Beachwood Sparks announced Across The River Of Stars, their first new album in 12 years (oddly enough on the same day that Dirty Three announced their first new album in 12 years). The LA country-pop crew shared the lead single “Torn In Two,” and now they’re releasing “Falling Forever.”

“Falling Forever” takes influence from the Byrds and comes after “Torn In Two” on Across The River Of Stars. The album was produced by the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and follows their 2012 third studio LP The Tarnished Gold. Hear “Falling Forever” below.

Across The River Of Stars is out 7/19 on Curation Records.