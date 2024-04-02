In 2012, Beachwood Sparks released their third studio album The Tarnished Gold, which was followed by 2013’s Desert Skies, an unearthed recording from the ‘90s. After that, the Los Angeles country-pop ensemble went on hiatus, and today they’re back with the announcement of their new LP, Across The River Of Stars, produced by the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

The lead single “Torn In Two” is out now with a video by Mark Neeley. The group has original members Chris Gunst on guitar and vocals, Brent Rademaker on bass and vocals, and Farmer Dave Scher on lap steel, keys, and vocals, along with Ben Knight on guitar, Jen Cohen Gunst on keys and guitar, and Andres Renteria on drums. In 2017, Beachwood Sparks co-founder Josh Schwartz died from complications from ALS.

They’ve also announced a handful of tour dates; see those below, along with the “Torn In Two” video.

TOUR DATES:

07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/01 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (early show)

08/03 – Asheville, NC @ AVLFest

09/28 – St Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival

Across The River Of Stars is out 7/19 on Curation Records. Today is apparently “first new album in 12 years” day.