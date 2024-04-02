Dirty Three Announce First New Album In 12 Years Love Changes Everything

The Melbourne-founded trio of Warren Ellis, Mick Turner, and Jim White all stay extremely busy in the music world, but they haven’t released an album together as Dirty Three since 2012’s Toward The Low Sun. That will change in June when the inspired instrumentalists unveil Love Changes Everything. The album comprises six tracks, “Love Changes Everything I” through “Love Changes Everything VI.” The opener, out today, is a gracefully tumultuous post-rock stunner that will have you wishing godspeed to all the black emperors in your vicinity. The song arrives with a video by Anna White, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Love Changes Everything I”
02 “Love Changes Everything II”
03 “Love Changes Everything III”
04 “Love Changes Everything IV”
05 “Love Changes Everything V”
06 “Love Changes Everything VI”

Love Changes Everything is out 6/28 on Drag City/Bella Union.

