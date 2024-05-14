The genre-twisting Colombian-Canadian artist Lido Pimienta won the Polaris Music Prize in 2017, and her most recent LP Miss Colombia came out in 2020. Last week, Pimienta collaborated with her partner Mas Aya on his song “Tú Y Yo.” Right now, she’s on tour with Chicano Batman, and she drops a new single of her own today.

Lido Pimienta’s new song “He Venido Al Mar” — Spanish for “I’ve Come Down To The Sea” — comes from the soundtrack of a new film called Calladita, or The Quiet Maid. Miguel Faus, who made a 2020 short also called Calladita, directed the movie, and Steven Soderbergh produced it. It’s about a Colombian migrant who gets a job as a maid for wealthy art collectors in Costa Brava. “He Venido Al Mar” is a big, bright jam. Lido Pimienta energetically belts out a triumphant melody while a huge beat explodes beneath her. (Mas Aya contributed percussion.) Here’s what Pimienta says about it:

I resonated with this character and her attitude to enjoy life no matter what and in every step of the way, with open eyes and a badass attitude. In the lyrics, I say, “I am the soil and the seed for my family,” and I truly believe this, in my heart. I do anything to see my children and my community happy and proud, and sometimes there are people more powerful and scary trying to dim our light, but we somehow persevere. “I don’t know where I’m going, but I got joy in my heart.” It’s all about that line — never lowering our gaze, for nobody, never cowering or apologizing for being ourselves and to always, and forever defend our right to be joyful and free.

Check it out below.

Calladita opens 5/24 in Spain. Watch the trailer here.