Mas Aya – “Tú Y Yo” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)

New Music May 7, 2024 10:48 AM By Tom Breihan

Brandon Miguel Valdivia is a Nicaraguan-Canadian percussionist and composer who’s played in a bunch of Toronto bands. These days, he records as Mas Aya, and he sometimes collaborates with his partner, the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Lido Pimienta. In 2021, Pimienta guested on the Mas Aya track “Tiempo Ahora.” Today, Mas Aya announces a new album, and the first single is another team-up with Pimienta.

This summer, Mas Aya will release the new album Coming And Going. Brandon Miguel Valdivia and Lido Pimienta’s daughter Martina Valdivia sings on one song, and lead single “Tú Y Yo” is a warm, misty reverie with lovely vocals from Pimienta herself. Below, listen to “Tú Y Yo” and check out the Coming And Going tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dora”
02 “Windless, Waveless”
03 “Be” (Feat. Martina Valdivia)
04 “Tú y Yo” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)
05 “What Shattering!”
06 “Ocarina”
07 “No Trace”
08 “Abre Camino”

Coming And Going is out 7/12 on Telephone Explosion.

