Mas Aya – “Tiempo Ahora” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)

Brandon Valdivia has made a name for himself in various local music communities by being a part of groups including Not The Wind, Not The Flag, Picastro, the Cosmic Range, and I Have Eaten The City. He records solo material under the moniker Mas Aya, and today he’s announced that project’s debut EP Máscaras, which arrives this fall via Telephone Explosion Records. He’s collaborated with Lido Pimienta on lead single “Tiempo Ahora,” out now.

The track is sprawling and atmospheric with sparkling synths and entrancing vocals that create shapes rather than words. At over five minutes, it’s a song about the journey more than the destination; it doesn’t build into anything, instead it makes every second strange and satisfying.

Listen to “Tiempo Ahora” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Momento Presente”

02 “Key”

03 “18 De Abril”

04 “Villanueva”

05 “Tiempo Ahora” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)

06 “Quiescence”

Máscaras is out 9/24 via Telephone Explosion Records.