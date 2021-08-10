Mas Aya – “Tiempo Ahora” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)

New Music August 10, 2021 7:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Mas Aya – “Tiempo Ahora” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)

New Music August 10, 2021 7:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Brandon Valdivia has made a name for himself in various local music communities by being a part of groups including Not The Wind, Not The Flag, Picastro, the Cosmic Range, and I Have Eaten The City. He records solo material under the moniker Mas Aya, and today he’s announced that project’s debut EP Máscaras, which arrives this fall via Telephone Explosion Records. He’s collaborated with Lido Pimienta on lead single “Tiempo Ahora,” out now.

The track is sprawling and atmospheric with sparkling synths and entrancing vocals that create shapes rather than words. At over five minutes, it’s a song about the journey more than the destination; it doesn’t build into anything, instead it makes every second strange and satisfying.

Listen to “Tiempo Ahora” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Momento Presente”
02 “Key”
03 “18 De Abril”
04 “Villanueva”
05 “Tiempo Ahora” (Feat. Lido Pimienta)
06 “Quiescence”

Máscaras is out 9/24 via Telephone Explosion Records.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    10 hours ago

    Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest