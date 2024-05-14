Last year, I saw the raging hardcore experimentalists Candy play a DIY venue in Richmond, the band’s kinda-sorta hometown, with Angel Du$t and Dazy. You know those shows where you walk out feeling newly inspired, like you’ve reconnected with the part of yourself that loved music in the first place? That was one of those for me. Now, Candy have a new song with Angel Du$t leader Justice Tripp, also known as the frontman for the hugely influential Baltimore hardcore greats Trapped Under Ice. Tripp has never been in a band that sounds anything like Candy, but the combination still makes perfect sense.

Next month, Candy will release their new album It’s Inside You, which fuses their fire-eyed attack with electronic and industrial flourishes to hellacious effect. We’ve already posted “eXistenZ” and the MIRSY/mmph collab “Love Like Snow.” Candy’s own Michael Quick co-produced It’s Inside You with Converge’s Kurt Ballou and Uniform’s Ben Greenberg, and the album also has appearances from Integrity’s Aaron Melnick and Trash Talk’s David Gagliardi. Today, Candy drop the Justice Tripp collab “You Will Never Get Me.”

“You Will Never Get Me” has an unrelenting EBM backbeat and jarring sample effects, which pair beautifully with nasty-ass riffage and with the hell-demon roars of Zak Quiram and Justice Tripp. It works as ignorant mosh music, but it also explores the outer boundaries of that style. She Skin directed the unsettling music video, and you can check it out below.

It’s Inside You is out 6/7 on Relapse Records.