At the end of the month, Another Michael are releasing Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, the Philadelphia band’s second album in less than a year following 2023’s Wishes To Fulfill. They’ve already shared a bunch of singles from it so far, and today they have one more, “I’m Your Roommate.” Here’s what the group’s Michael Doherty said about the track:

The opening line of this song stuck to me like gum for about eight months – “I’m your roommate, I’m here for you.” I started living with Nick and our new drummer Noah, who’s also our engineer Scoops’ brother. It was a vulnerable time for everyone for many different reasons, and I just kept singing that line to myself. That winter was also when I’d been watching a lot of Sesame Street, which began to influence a lot of the music I was writing. I finally decided to commit to this line and what came out reminds me a lot of a ballad you might hear on the show, something like Ernie’s “I Don’t Want To Live On the Moon.”, We played characters like the ones you’d see on the show as we recorded the background vocals, it’s some of the most fun we had in the studio. It was some real world building.

Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover.