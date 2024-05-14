Last month, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge announced that they were reviving their collaborative project NxWorries for a new album called Why Lawd?, the follow-up to their 2016 debut Yes Lawd!. They’ve already shared “86Sentra” from the album, and their 2022 singles “Where I Go” and “Daydreaming” are on it as well. Today, they’re offering up “FromHere,” which features Snoop Dogg and Death Row signee October London. Check it out below.

Why Lawd? is out 6/7 (physical) and 6/14 (digital) via via Stones Throw Records.