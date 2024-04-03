NxWorries – “86Sentra”

New Music April 3, 2024 10:42 AM By Chris DeVille

NxWorries – “86Sentra”

New Music April 3, 2024 10:42 AM By Chris DeVille

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are dusting off their NxWorries collaboration for a whole new LP of soulfully funky underground rap. The duo will follow their 2016 debut Yes Lawd! with new album Why Lawd? in June. It’s preceded today by the quickie lead single “86Sentra,” on which Paak’s raspy bars intersect with a dusty groove from Knxwledge, flashing back to his pre-stardom days: “Locked in way before the top 10/ When I had the mutton chops, shades, and the wide brim.” It’s got animated visuals from Rhymezlikedimez, which you can watch below.

Why Lawd? is out 6/7 via

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Shoots Giant Travis Scott Head During “Meltdown” Performance

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Roar”

3 days ago 0

Shakira On Barbie: “My Sons Absolutely Hated It. They Felt That It Was Emasculating”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest