Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are dusting off their NxWorries collaboration for a whole new LP of soulfully funky underground rap. The duo will follow their 2016 debut Yes Lawd! with new album Why Lawd? in June. It’s preceded today by the quickie lead single “86Sentra,” on which Paak’s raspy bars intersect with a dusty groove from Knxwledge, flashing back to his pre-stardom days: “Locked in way before the top 10/ When I had the mutton chops, shades, and the wide brim.” It’s got animated visuals from Rhymezlikedimez, which you can watch below.

Why Lawd? is out 6/7 via