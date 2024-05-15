Los Campesinos! are back, baby! The Welsh indie-pop crew has been missing in action for a while. Before today, the band hadn’t released anything since their 2017 album Sick Scenes, and seven years is a long time. Earlier this year, however, Los Campesinos! announced a North American tour and debuted the new song “A Psychic Wound” onstage in London. Now, they’ve finally unveiled their plans for the long-awaited new LP All Hell, which is set to come out this summer.

All Hell has 15 tracks, and some of them have some very vivd titles: “The Coin-Op Guillotine,” “To Hell In A Handjob,” “Adult Acne Stigmata.” Band member Tom Bromley — they’re using last names now — wrote all the music and produced the album, while singer Gareth David wrote the lyrics. Here’s how the band describes the LP on their Bandcamp page:

All Hell is an album on… drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse //

the moon the moon the moon /// It’s All Hell

Sounds great! Let’s go! Lead single “Feast Of Tongues” is the kind of charged-up, anthemic heart-on-sleeve indie rock that nobody seems to make anymore. It absolutely rips. Check out the song, the All Hell tracklist, and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Coin-Op Guillotine”

02 “Holy Smoke (2005)”

03 “A Psychic Wound”

04 “I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State”

05 “Long Throes”

06 “Feast Of Tongues”

07 “The Order Of The Seasons”

08 “II. Music for Aerial Toll House”

09 “To Hell In A Handjob”

10 “Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head”

11 “kms”

12 “III. Surfing a Contrail”

13 “Moonstruck”

14 “0898 HEARTACHE”

15 “Adult Acne Stigmata”

TOUR DATES:

6/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

6/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

6/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

6/21 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

6/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

6/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/25 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

6/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

6/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

7/11 – Cheltanham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

All Hell is out 7/19 on the band’s own Heart Swells label.