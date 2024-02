Last fall, Los Campesinos! announced a 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in May, though the band hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Sick Scenes. But that seems like it’s about to change. Los Campesinos! played a show on Saturday at Troxy in London, and frontman Gareth said that a new album is due out in the summer, and they debuted a song called “A Psychic Wound.” Check out video below.