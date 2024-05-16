Stream Alex G’s I Saw The TV Glow Score

New Music May 16, 2024 8:46 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Alex G’s I Saw The TV Glow Score

New Music May 16, 2024 8:46 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, Alex G scored his first film, making the soundtrack for Jane Schoenbrun’s coming-of-age indie horror picture We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. Now, Schoenbrun’s follow-up I Saw The TV Glow is out in theaters, and they brought Alex G back for another score.

I Saw The TV Glow already had an all-star indie soundtrack album — the first of its kind that we’ve seen in a while. The movie has songs from artists like Caroline Polachek, Yeule, and Florist, a long with a lot of other big-deal indie artists. The LP came out last week, and now Alex G — currently indie in spirit only — has released his instrumental film score.

I haven’t seen I Saw The TV Glow, so I can’t say how Alex G’s instrumental score matches up with the images onscreen. But the new 20-track, 41-minute recording of the score is full of tingly tension and lo-res nostalgia. I hear traces of John Carpenter and Angelo Badalamenti, and there’s also a real vaporwave current running through this music. Stream the score below.

Alex G’s I Saw The TV Glow score is out now on A24 Music. You can check out our interview with Jane Schoenbrun here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Sanborn Dead At 78

3 days ago 0

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sells Entire Past And Future Song Catalog

2 days ago 0

Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival (Formerly Known As Sound On Sound) Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest