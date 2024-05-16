Two years ago, Alex G scored his first film, making the soundtrack for Jane Schoenbrun’s coming-of-age indie horror picture We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. Now, Schoenbrun’s follow-up I Saw The TV Glow is out in theaters, and they brought Alex G back for another score.

I Saw The TV Glow already had an all-star indie soundtrack album — the first of its kind that we’ve seen in a while. The movie has songs from artists like Caroline Polachek, Yeule, and Florist, a long with a lot of other big-deal indie artists. The LP came out last week, and now Alex G — currently indie in spirit only — has released his instrumental film score.

I haven’t seen I Saw The TV Glow, so I can’t say how Alex G’s instrumental score matches up with the images onscreen. But the new 20-track, 41-minute recording of the score is full of tingly tension and lo-res nostalgia. I hear traces of John Carpenter and Angelo Badalamenti, and there’s also a real vaporwave current running through this music. Stream the score below.

Alex G’s I Saw The TV Glow score is out now on A24 Music. You can check out our interview with Jane Schoenbrun here.